Lufkin PD: Man wearing Iron Man mask robbed Crown Colony Food Mart
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday night in connection to allegations that he robbed the Crown Colony Food Mart at gunpoint while he was wearing an Iron Man mask. Steven Jolley, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility charge.
