Blood Center locations in Lufkin, Nacogoches will be open on Fourth of July
The Blood Center offices in several East Texas towns will be observing special hours for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. The Lufkin location, which is normally closed Wednesdays, will also be open from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. that date.
