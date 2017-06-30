Affidavit: Lufkin woman tried to force her way into ex's home, threatened his wife

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old woman Friday in connection to allegations that she tried to force her way into a home in the 100 block of Lang Drive an effort to assault her ex-husband's current wife over a child custody dispute. Gloria Diane Glover, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail Friday on a first-degree felony burglary with the intent to commit another felony charge.

