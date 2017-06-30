Affidavit: Lufkin man dragged 5-year-girl into bedroom, sexually assaulted her
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. John Jacob Williams, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
