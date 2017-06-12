US Census workers help East Texas non...

US Census workers help East Texas non-profits with data translation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Talk to anyone who has written a grant, and they will tell you the process is not easy. Talk to someone writing a grant proposal that involves the U.S. census and they will tell you the process gets a little harder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
newks Jun 10 unemployed 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC