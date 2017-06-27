TxDOT: Proposed project to upgrade portion of U.S. 59 with frontage roads in Angelina County
The proposed project includes reconstruction of U.S. 59 to bring it to interstate levels by adding frontage roads from FM 2021 all the way to north of U.S. 59 near the Lufkin area. Texas Department of Transportation held an open house meeting on Tuesday to meet with public to address any concerns, answer questions, and even explain the project's process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|Still concerned
|12
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC