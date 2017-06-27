TxDOT: Proposed project to upgrade po...

TxDOT: Proposed project to upgrade portion of U.S. 59 with frontage roads in Angelina County

The proposed project includes reconstruction of U.S. 59 to bring it to interstate levels by adding frontage roads from FM 2021 all the way to north of U.S. 59 near the Lufkin area. Texas Department of Transportation held an open house meeting on Tuesday to meet with public to address any concerns, answer questions, and even explain the project's process.

