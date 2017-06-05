TxDOT announces new construction on 59 between Lufkin, Nacogdoches

A new construction project is set to begin in Angelina County next week that will affect motorists traveling between Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Moore Brothers Construction Company, contractor for the $2.8 million project, will set barricades and begin milling the road surface that will be part of the resurfacing project from just north of FM 2021 to the Angelina River Bridge.

