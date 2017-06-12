Suspect in fatal Lufkin hit-and-run wreck turns herself in to police
A woman who was considered a "person of interest" in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning. Lt. David Young, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, turned herself in on a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Sat
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Sat
|mr nobody
|2
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|Still concerned
|12
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC