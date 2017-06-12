Suspect in fatal Lufkin hit-and-run wreck turns herself in to police

A woman who was considered a "person of interest" in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that occurred in Lufkin Monday night turned herself into authorities Friday morning. Lt. David Young, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, turned herself in on a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.

