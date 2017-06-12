Restaurant Report - Angelina County

Restaurant Report - Angelina County

Jalisco at 308 M. Timberland Drive: 15 demerits for wiping clothes not stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution, cold hold at wrong temperature, damaged cooler needed to be removed, food manager not on site at time of inspection, sanitizer level at dishwasher not at proper level, food in coolers not date marked, fountain drink nozzles needed to be cleaned, food containers without protective covers, cooler storage racks needed to be cleaned, food stored in standing ice, hand washing sign needed at hand sinks, and food handle certifications not up to date.

