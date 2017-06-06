Remains of 2 people found in ashes of...

Remains of 2 people found in ashes of Anderson County fire

Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

On Sunday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 4:17 am, Anderson County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies and Westside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker and Montalba Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the names of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

