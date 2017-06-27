Men Charged with Cheating at Bass Tournament
Two Texas men are facing felony fraud charges after they allegedly deceived a bass-tournament event to win prize money. According to published reports, Joe Carl Loftin, 58, of Doboli, Texas, and Tanner Neal, 23, of Chester are each charged with third-degree felony fraud in a fishing tournament with a prize of $10,000 or more.
