Lufkin's Jones Pool set to open Friday
After four years of sitting unused, the Jones Park Pool is hours away from being used by kids from all across Lufkin. The pool will officially open Friday afternoon for the first time since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Sat
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Sat
|mr nobody
|2
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|Still concerned
|12
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC