Lufkin police arrest suspected shooter in Nile Street incident
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to allegations that he was the shooter on an incident on Nile Street that left another man seriously wounded early Monday morning. The man is also accused of beating up and robbing his girlfriend in an unrelated event that occurred on May 5. Christian Zachariah Calvin is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge, a third-degree felony retaliation charge, a third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, and two misdemeanor capias pro fine charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and having an expired driver's license.
