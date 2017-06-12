Lufkin police arrest suspected shoote...

Lufkin police arrest suspected shooter in Nile Street incident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to allegations that he was the shooter on an incident on Nile Street that left another man seriously wounded early Monday morning. The man is also accused of beating up and robbing his girlfriend in an unrelated event that occurred on May 5. Christian Zachariah Calvin is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony robbery charge, a third-degree felony retaliation charge, a third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, and two misdemeanor capias pro fine charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and having an expired driver's license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) 20 hr Still concerned 12
newks Jun 10 unemployed 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC