Lufkin PD seeking person of interest in fatal hit-and-run incident on MLK Drive
In the wake of a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man Monday night, the Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a person of interest in the case. "Shanna Ellison, 20, of Lufkin, is wanted for questioning in the death of 80-year-old Manuel Escobedo," a press release from the Lufkin Police Department stated.
