Lufkin PD officers arrest naked shoot...

Lufkin PD officers arrest naked shooting suspect after hour-long standoff

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a naked man who is suspected of shooting another man in the head early Thursday morning following an hour-long standoff at a home on Homer Street. According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the head in the 300 block of Howe Avenue.

