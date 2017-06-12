Lufkin PD officers arrest naked shooting suspect after hour-long standoff

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a naked man who is suspected of shooting another man in the head early Thursday morning following an hour-long standoff at a home on Homer Street. According to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the head in the 300 block of Howe Avenue.

