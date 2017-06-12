Lufkin PD: Man shot in leg, thumb during disturbance

A man suffered gunshot wounds to his left thigh and his left thumb after a fight at a home in the 2100 block of Nile Street early Wednesday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department. According to a press release, LPD officers responded to a 911 call about a man who had been shot in the leg during a disturbance at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

