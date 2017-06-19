Lufkin PD asking for public's help in finding suspect in hit-and-run at truck stop

The Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who hit a truck driver in the Pilot parking lot and fled the scene early this morning. The truck driver, Michael Lynn Culbertson, 49, of Hartford, Kentucky, had just gotten food inside the store at 1920 East Denman Ave. and was walking back to his rig when he was hit by the car at 1:30 a.m. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored, possibly black or maroon, Cadillac or similar make sedan but were unsure of the year model.

