Lufkin PD arrests 2 men who led high speed chase after robbing restaurant
Two Lufkin men were arrested early this morning after robbing the Denman Avenue Jack in the Box at gunpoint and leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car. Douglas Richard, 19, and Edward Hernandez, 21, were taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. at the entrance of The Settlement on U.S. 59 south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
