Lufkin man arrested for allegedly sta...

Lufkin man arrested for allegedly stalking ex-wife

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

William Bryson Jr. was arrested for stalking, invasive visual recording, burglary of a habitation with intended other felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at a collective $65,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Jun 17 mr nobody 2
newks Jun 17 mr nobody 2
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC