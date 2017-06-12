Love's plans to build second, larger truck stop in Angelina County

The convenience store and truck stop, which will be located north of Lufkin near the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 North and FM 2021, will feature an Arby's restaurant, a tire care center for professional drivers, pumps for both cars and diesel tractor-trailer rigs, and 92 truck parking spaces. Kealey Dorian, the supervisor of media for Love's, said construction on the new store is expected to start sometime between late summer of this year and early spring of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.