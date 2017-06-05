Jasper County game warden's wife drow...

Jasper County game warden's wife drowns after lawn mowing accident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

LUFKIN, TX - A Jasper County game warden's wife has died following a lawn-mowing accident. According to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman, first responders were called out to County Road 30 in northwest Jasper County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
News Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati... Apr '17 Principle 1
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Apr '17 Still concerned 10
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Angelina County was issued at June 08 at 10:07AM CDT

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC