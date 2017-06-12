Hundreds gather for annual Juneteenth...

Hundreds gather for annual Juneteenth celebration at Brandon Park

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Despite the heat and humidity, hundreds gathered at Brandon Park to celebrate a day that holds strong significance in Texas history. June 19, is known as Juneteenth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Sat mr nobody 2
newks Sat mr nobody 2
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC