Head of Lufkin ISD earns Region 7 Superintendent of Year

Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce that Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD Superintendent of Schools, has been selected as the 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Goffney will now go on to represent the entire region in the pursuit of being named 2017 Texas Superintendent of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.