Head of Lufkin ISD earns Region 7 Superintendent of Year
Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce that Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Lufkin ISD Superintendent of Schools, has been selected as the 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Goffney will now go on to represent the entire region in the pursuit of being named 2017 Texas Superintendent of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|Still concerned
|12
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC