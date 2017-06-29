Family Crisis Center asking for school supply donations
It is still two months until the start of school, but the Family Crisis Center in Lufkin is already preparing. The center that serves victims of domestic violence in nine counties is asking for school supply and school uniform donations.
Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
