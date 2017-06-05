Early morning Lufkin drug raid results in 3 arrests, seizure of PCP, crack, stolen guns
A drug raid by the Lufkin Police Department's Special Response Team that occurred early Saturday morning resulted in three felony arrests. The raid also resulted in the seizure of PCP, crack cocaine, and two stolen guns, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department.
