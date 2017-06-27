Driver damages guardrail near Lufkin zoo

Workers from TxDOT will be spending part of the day repairing a guardrail on Loop 287 after a driver wrecked on it Tuesday morning. According to Lufkin Police Officer Heath Williams, a man was driving a Dodge pickup northbound on the loop in the area of Ellen Trout Zoo around 10 a.m. when he lost control and hit a curb and then rolled over before stopping on top of a guardrail in the inside lanes.

