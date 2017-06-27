Driver damages guardrail near Lufkin zoo

Driver damages guardrail near Lufkin zoo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Workers from TxDOT will be spending part of the day repairing a guardrail on Loop 287 after a driver wrecked on it Tuesday morning. According to Lufkin Police Officer Heath Williams, a man was driving a Dodge pickup northbound on the loop in the area of Ellen Trout Zoo around 10 a.m. when he lost control and hit a curb and then rolled over before stopping on top of a guardrail in the inside lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Jun 17 mr nobody 2
newks Jun 17 mr nobody 2
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC