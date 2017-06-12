DETCOG possibly to relocate to north Lufkin
The Lufkin Economic Development Board announced yesterday that they've approved a grant for $735,000. The grant will be given to the Deep East Texas Council of Government is contingent on their moving their main office in Jasper to the the north side of Lufkin.
