Bail set for 2 suspects who robbed Lufkin restaurant, led officers on high-speed chase

An Angelina County justice of the peace has set bail amounts for the two men who are accused of robbing the Jack in the Box restaurant on Denman Avenue, stealing the manager's car, and leading officers on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning. Edward Daniel Hernandez, 21, and Douglas Richard, 19, both of Lufkin, are still being held in the Angelina County Jail.

