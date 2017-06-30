Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Man...

Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Man threatened twin daughters, waved gun in video chat

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got angry over child custody matters, waved a gun around in a video chat with his ex-wife, and insinuated that he was going to kill himself and their twin 3-year-old girls. Christopher Eric Dwire, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony prohibited weapon charge, two state-jail felony endangering a child charges, and a Class A misdemeanor terroristic threat charge.

