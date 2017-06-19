Angelina County Sheriff: Lufkin woman...

Angelina County Sheriff: Lufkin woman flown to Houston after she was shot by husband

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Demmis Morgan is in the Angelina County jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which caused serious bodily injury. According to Angelina County Sheriff Cpt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Jun 17 mr nobody 2
newks Jun 17 mr nobody 2
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC