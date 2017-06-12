Angelina County auditor will be stepp...

Angelina County auditor will be stepping down effective Aug. 25

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Gray has officially turned in his resignation to the district judges, letting them know he plans on retiring effective Aug.25. From 1996-2001, Gray was the assistant County Auditor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14) Jun 12 Still concerned 12
newks Jun 10 unemployed 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC