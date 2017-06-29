Affidavit: Lufkin woman embezzled alm...

Affidavit: Lufkin woman embezzled almost $53K while working for cabinet company

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 58-year-old woman Tuesday in connection to allegations that she embezzled almost $53,000 from B&B Cabinets and Trim while she was working there. When a Lufkin PD detective spoke to the woman about the theft allegations, she told him that she stole the money to get back at the business' owners because she didn't like their management style.

