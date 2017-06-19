Affidavit: Lufkin man exposed himself...

Affidavit: Lufkin man exposed himself to convenience store employee

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he exposed himself to a convenience store employee after she brought him a roll of toilet paper back in May. Robert Dominique Simon, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. His bail amount has been set at $1,500.

