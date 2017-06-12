2 new felony charges filed against Lufkin pool store owner accused of scamming customers
Two additional felony charges have been filed against a former Angelina County business owner in the wake of an investigation into allegations that he did not complete deliveries and installation of swimming pools. Rory Alan Stringer, 37, of is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree misappropriation of trust fund charge and a state-jail felony misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property between $1,500 to $20,000.
