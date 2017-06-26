1 lane of traffic blocked on US 59 north of Lufkin after 18-wheeler wreck
One lane of northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 59 north of Lufkin is blocked after an 18-wheeler lost control and wound up in the ditch. The wreck happened at about 9 15 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Old Highway 59 between Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Jun 12
|Still concerned
|12
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC