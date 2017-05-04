Women help women construct Lufkin home
For 34-year-old Kelly Follie this is a dream come true. She's on the path of owning her first home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC