Teacher accused of sex with teens wants bail lowered

Heather Robertson of Lufkin, Texas, charged with six sexual assault on a child counts and six counts of improper relations between educator and student She is being held in Angelina County Jail on $600,000 bail, which her lawyer slammed as 'oppressive' and 'excessive' Robertson, who is divorced, is accused of having sex with six high school students and sexting them on Snapchat beforehand When confronted by police, the former kindergarten teacher admitted to the allegations and said she recently became a heavy drinker A former kindergarten teacher and divorced mother-of-two from Texas accused of having sex with a half-dozen high school students is asking a judge to lower her bail amount.

