Teacher accused of sex with 2 students at same time could face more charges
LUFKIN, Texas - A former teacher from Lufkin, Texas, who reportedly has admitted to police that she had sex with four students, including two at the same time, may be in more trouble than she thought . Heather Robertson, a 38-year-old mother of two who faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a DWI charge from a separate incident, also may face sexual assault charges.
