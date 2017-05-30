Survivor: Lufkin veteran teaches firearm safety classes post military career
After an honorable discharge from the military for serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, a Lufkin veteran struggled to piece his life together. After moving to Angelina County several years ago, Luke Tarbutton saw a need to teach firearm safety classes when he found there weren't enough instructors in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May 18
|Anonymous
|5
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|May 17
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr '17
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC