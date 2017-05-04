Security changes, new atrium look com...

Security changes, new atrium look coming soon to Lufkin City Hall

Visitors who have been to Lufkin city Hall since the beginning of the year have had to learn a new route into the building. "It is an incontinence for people coming into city hall," Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said.

