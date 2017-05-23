Report: Lufkin couple used ping pong ...

Report: Lufkin couple used ping pong paddle to hit boy more than 30 times on 2 occasions

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple on May 19 in connection to allegations they both had used a ping pong-type paddle on at least two separate occasions to hit an 11-year-old boy's buttocks more than 30 times. In the last incident, the boy's father paddled him almost 40 times and left large bruises on the boy's rear end because the child had given his friend a bag of chips and a sandwich, according to the arrest affidavit.

