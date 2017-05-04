Pantry shelves running low as summer programs approach for Lufkin non-profits
CISC Director Yulonda Richard said the donations pick up in the holiday season. Richard also pointed out that May is also an important month for donations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC