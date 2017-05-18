Palaniuk Now On Top; Sunday Showdown Looms
Brandon Palaniuk has had special days on the water before during tournaments. His B.A.S.S. Nation championship win ranks up there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|Thu
|bsmathis
|5
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|May 17
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC