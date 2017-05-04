NWS Shreveport confirms EF-0 tornado ...

NWS Shreveport confirms EF-0 tornado touched down inside Lufkin loop

Based on a damage survey done in Angelina County, the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana reported Friday evening that an EF-0 tornado touched down inside the Lufkin loop during the storms that blew through Deep East Texas Wednesday. The NWS damage assessment team wrapped up its survey on Friday.

