NWS Shreveport confirms EF-0 tornado touched down inside Lufkin loop
Based on a damage survey done in Angelina County, the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana reported Friday evening that an EF-0 tornado touched down inside the Lufkin loop during the storms that blew through Deep East Texas Wednesday. The NWS damage assessment team wrapped up its survey on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC