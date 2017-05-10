Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restaurants closed temporarily
Several East Texas Jack-in-the-Box locations have been closed for the past several days, but that closure appears to only be temporary. A sign on the front of the Jack-in-the-Box location on Frank Avenue at the loop in Lufkin stated the closure is not permanent and that the restaurant is under new management.
