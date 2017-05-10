New McDonald's planned for Lufkin's w...

New McDonald's planned for Lufkin's west loop

Assistant City Manager Steve Floyd confirmed the news Wednesday morning. The new fast food restaurant will be built at 110 S. John Redditt Drive, between W. Frank and Centralia Ave. According to Lufkin records.

