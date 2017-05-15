New clinic to open doors in North Lufkin for community
Residents in north Lufkin area lack access to a health clinic often having to travel far to the other side of town to meet their health needs. But after listening to the community's needs, circumstances will soon change as a new health clinic will open its doors this summer.
