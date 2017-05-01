More charges possible for former Hudson teacher accused of having sex with students
Robertson, 38, of Lufkin, is charged with four counts of improper relationship between educator and student as well as an unrelated DWI charge. Her appearance in the Angelina County Court at Law 2 was for her DWI charge from March 30. Robertson pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge.
