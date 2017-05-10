Man's body found after house fire in ...

Man's body found after house fire in Hudson area

Monday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

First responders have recovered a man's body following a house fire off of State Highway 103 west of Lufkin Monday morning. Hudson Fire Marshal Joe Burton said the call of a fire came in around 4:30 a.m. and it happened in the 10700 block of State Highway 103.

