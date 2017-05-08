Lufkin PD releases names of people involved in fatal 1-vehicle wreck on Gobbler's Knob
A one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in which a car went off the road in the 1700 block of Gobbler's Knob and slammed into a power pole claimed the life of a 27-year-old Lufkin man. Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the person who died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash has been identified JaClayton Jamar Morris, of Lufkin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr '17
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar '17
|Little joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC