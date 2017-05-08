Lufkin PD releases names of people in...

Lufkin PD releases names of people involved in fatal 1-vehicle wreck on Gobbler's Knob

A one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in which a car went off the road in the 1700 block of Gobbler's Knob and slammed into a power pole claimed the life of a 27-year-old Lufkin man. Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the person who died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash has been identified JaClayton Jamar Morris, of Lufkin.

